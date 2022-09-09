‘Are these Sheikh Mohammed’s horses?’: When Dubai Police’s equestrian unit wowed Queen Elizabeth II

Diseases involving the organ rank amongst the top 10 causes of mortality, say doctors
Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 aged 96, had a deep connection and friendship with the UAE. She had visited the country twice — in 1979 and then in 2010.
In 2019, the equestrian unit of the Dubai Police had impressed the Queen as the horses took part in the Royal British Windsor Show — the UK’s largest horse show.
In a video released on Thursday, a Dubai Police official recalled his interaction with the Queen. About 173 personnel from the Dubai Mounted Police, Dubai Police Academy and Hemaya International Centre had participated in the show.
Major-General Mohamed Isa Al Adhab, director of the Mounted Police Station, said: “Her Majesty visited the Dubai Police stables during the Windsor Show, and approached us. She asked, ‘Are these Sheikh Mohammed's horses?’
“I replied: ‘Your Majesty, these are ex-racehorses.’
“She paid particular attention to the term ‘ex-racehorses’, turned to a British military official, and asked: ‘Are these similar to what you were talking about?’”
Show horses require a calm, quiet, consistent environment, while racehorses are the “energetic” kind. “So, she was astonished to see (our) racehorses standing quietly next to drummers and surrounded by music.”
