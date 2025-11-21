  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 21, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:19 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.2°C

Dubai: Archer denies Joby Aviation's claims after lawsuit over trade secrets

Joby requested an unspecified amount of monetary damages and a court order blocking Archer from misusing its trade secrets

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 9:46 AM

Updated: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 9:54 AM

Top Stories

No Dh5,000 salary requirement for personal loans: Will UAE banks lend to all residents?

No Dh5,000 salary requirement for personal loans: Will UAE banks lend to all residents?

Dubai Shopping Festival to begin on December 5; prizes up to Dh400,000

Dubai Shopping Festival to begin on December 5; prizes up to Dh400,000

Khan Younis venue, dabke: How UAE prepares for mass Gaza Eid Al Etihad wedding

Khan Younis venue, dabke: How UAE prepares for mass Gaza Eid Al Etihad wedding

Archer Aviation categorically denied allegations made by rival Joby Aviation over 'stolen' trade secrets, Eric Lentell the company's chief legal & strategy officer told Khaleej Times on Friday.

“Joby alleges we used their trade secrets to win a 'deal' with a developer but the reality is that Archer has no deal with this developer and Mr Kivork did not bring any Joby confidential information to Archer," Lentell said in a statement.

Recommended For You

After UAE, Archer to launch flying taxi service in Saudi Arabia

After UAE, Archer to launch flying taxi service in Saudi Arabia

DXB traffic at 70.1 million in first 9 months; 2 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests

DXB traffic at 70.1 million in first 9 months; 2 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Leaders Arsenal face uncertainty as Gabriel injury clouds Spurs clash

Leaders Arsenal face uncertainty as Gabriel injury clouds Spurs clash

Baseball United × TSUNAGARU TOWEL™: Dubai’s New Rally Towel Tradition Begins

Baseball United × TSUNAGARU TOWEL™: Dubai’s New Rally Towel Tradition Begins

 

Joby on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in Santa Cruz, California, that Archer hired away a Joby employee, George Kivork, who took confidential information to Archer about its business strategies, partnership terms and aircraft specifications.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Lentell, who is currently in the UAE attending the Dubai Airshow 2025, denied of any wrongdoing and countered: “Joby is now improperly attempting to achieve through bad faith litigation what it cannot accomplish through fair competition."

Lentell, however, declined to comment to a question by Khaleej Times if they are going to file a counter lawsuit.

“Archer remains focused on building the future of advanced aviation in America,” he said.

A Reuters report said “Joby declined to comment beyond the text of (their) complaint.”

Joby requested an unspecified amount of monetary damages and a court order blocking Archer from misusing its trade secrets.

Both Joby and Archer are racing to take their flying taxis or eVOTL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft to market next year.