Dubai: Archer denies Joby Aviation's claims after lawsuit over trade secrets

Archer Aviation categorically denied allegations made by rival Joby Aviation over 'stolen' trade secrets, Eric Lentell the company's chief legal & strategy officer told Khaleej Times on Friday.

“Joby alleges we used their trade secrets to win a 'deal' with a developer but the reality is that Archer has no deal with this developer and Mr Kivork did not bring any Joby confidential information to Archer," Lentell said in a statement.

Joby on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in Santa Cruz, California, that Archer hired away a Joby employee, George Kivork, who took confidential information to Archer about its business strategies, partnership terms and aircraft specifications.

Lentell, who is currently in the UAE attending the Dubai Airshow 2025, denied of any wrongdoing and countered: “Joby is now improperly attempting to achieve through bad faith litigation what it cannot accomplish through fair competition."

Lentell, however, declined to comment to a question by Khaleej Times if they are going to file a counter lawsuit.

“Archer remains focused on building the future of advanced aviation in America,” he said.

A Reuters report said “Joby declined to comment beyond the text of (their) complaint.”

Joby requested an unspecified amount of monetary damages and a court order blocking Archer from misusing its trade secrets.

Both Joby and Archer are racing to take their flying taxis or eVOTL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft to market next year.