Arcade games, film festival under the stars: Dubai's desert pop-ups offer a unique experience

The Al Marmoom area near Qudra Lakes has become a popular spot for residents seeking a quiet escape from the bustling city. The area, known for its serene environment, has also seen an increase in pop-up eateries, camping locations, and even a film festival, offering something for everyone.

Dubai resident Sadia Anwar visited Al Marmoom after seeing videos of the area on Instagram. “Some of my friends had gone, and the way they described it, I knew I would love it,” she said. “So I took my 10-year-old daughter for a little mother-daughter evening out. It was my first time there, and I absolutely loved it.”

What stood out to Sadia the most was the peace and quiet. “We spent about two hours just chatting, walking along the lake, and enjoying nature. Then, we went to Limited café for coffee and snacks. Usually, cafés get noisy, but this one was calm and relaxing. I know there are other pop-ups too,” she shared.

Sadia is already planning her next trip to the area, this time to attend the Al Marmoom Film Festival. “I’ve heard it’s a unique experience to watch a movie under the stars,” she said. “I’m looking forward to going back with friends to catch a film. I love that they promote local talent.”

One of the highlights in Al Marmoom this year is Uncommon, a pop-up café inspired by a mirror-clad house in California designed to blend with its surroundings. Established in 2021, Uncommon has quickly become a local favourite, and this year, it’s set up at Al Marmoom.

Open daily from 4 pm to 1 am until the end of March, Uncommon is collaborating with the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) to offer a space filled with arcade games, fire pits, and live music. The café's menu is curated by renowned Emirati chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa.

The café's founder, Fawaghi Jamal, shared the story behind Uncommon’s rise to popularity. “When I first started Uncommon, I thought it would just be for family and friends,” she said. “I never expected it to go viral. A video went viral, and before we knew it, there was a queue outside. My family and I ran the café together—my father hosted, my brothers were at the reception, and I was in the kitchen. It was a truly family-run business.”

Visitors can also enjoy Dubai Lights, featuring lighting installations designed by the artist duo Vendel & De Wolf. Marmoom film festival The Marmoom Film Festival, running until January 12, is another highlight of the area, offering over 30 workshops and seminars. These sessions focus on filmmaking, acting, and production strategies for aspiring filmmakers. At the same time, the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children is hosting workshops led by artists and trainers during the festival. These include pottery shaping, scarf printing using carved templates and vibrant fabric dyes, flipbook animation, clay-based animation for short stop-motion scenes, and other creative activities. ALSO READ: Outdoor cinema, special menus: Dubai Shopping Festival launches pop-up at Al Marmoom desert