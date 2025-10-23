Arab Reading Challenge: Dh500-million endowment announced by Sobha Realty for initiative

Sobha Realty has announced that it will contribute a Dh500-million endowment supporting the Arab Reading Challenge.

The announcement was made in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Arab Reading Challenge aims to promote reading and learning as an expression of cultural identity, and to strengthen the status of the Arabic language as well.

It also advances the mission of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to create a positive impact in Arab societies and the broader cultural landscape, and to empower new generations to carry forward the Arab civilisation.

Sobha Realty’s contribution was announced during the signing of an agreement by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Realty, during the ceremony to mark the crowning of the 2025 Arab Reading Champion, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre today.

The contribution will enable the Arab Reading Challenge, which operates under the umbrella of MBRGI, to continue the successful journey it began in 2015 as the world’s largest Arabic-language reading competition.

Under the agreement, Sobha Realty will develop an endowment in Dubai, with all proceeds directed to the Arab Reading Challenge initiative. The funding will support the Arab Reading Challenge initiative’s strategic plans to develop knowledge and cultural programmes, Arabic-language preservation projects, and initiatives that empower young Arabs.

Inspiring changemakers

Mohammad Al Gergawi said that the Arab Reading Challenge continues to make significant strides in its efforts to spread knowledge and preserve the Arabic language, reflecting the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to adopt long-term planning that aims to inspire new generations of Arabs to read and create, identify and nurture promising talent, and provide a model learning environment that enables students to hone their abilities and play an active role in driving real change across Arab societies.

Noble goal

PNC Menon said, “We are excited to be among the contributors to the Arab Reading Challenge initiative, helping it achieve its noble goal of nurturing educated, informed generations who recognise that acquiring knowledge is essential to academic and life success. Our support stems from our commitment to social responsibility and reflects our determination to stand by every student and make it easier for them to access knowledge across all fields. We look forward to this endowment playing a meaningful role in supporting students and giving them the opportunity to hone their skills and develop their potential.”

Menon added, “Sobha Realty’s contribution builds on our close partnership with MBRGI, and our shared commitment to making a positive difference in people’s lives. It reflects both parties’ firm belief in the importance of reading in students’ development and the need to align efforts and engage all segments of society to provide the right conditions for new generations to express themselves, keep up with evolving learning methods, and access information quickly.”

Momentous journey

Over nine editions, the Arab Reading Challenge has attracted more than 163 million students, over 927,000 Arab school entries, and more than 877,000 reading supervisors. Participation grew from 3.6 million students in the first edition to over 32 million in the ninth, which concluded on 23 October this year, representing an increase of more than 795 per cent. The 9th edition alone involved over 132,000 schools and more than 161,000 supervisors from 50 countries.

A key milestone was reached on December 18 2024, when the Arab League invited Arab education ministries to adopt the Arab Reading Challenge as a curricular programme and support its expansion, recognising it as a leading knowledge and cultural project that strengthens Arabic as a vessel of Arab heritage and identity.

The Challenge awards a total of Dh11 million annually, bringing total prizes since its 2015 launch to Dh99 million, with Dh500,000 for the overall Arab Reading Champion, Dh1,000,000 for the Best School, Dh300,000 for the Outstanding Supervisor, Dh200,000 for the People of Determination Champion, and Dh100,000 for the Community Champion.

The Arab Reading Challenge was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2015.