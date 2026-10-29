Egypt's Mayar Othman wins Arab Reading Challenge, bags Dh500,000 award in Dubai

The winners of the competition were announced during a ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Thursday, October 29

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Oct 2026, 1:04 PM UPDATED: Thu 29 Oct 2026, 1:10 PM
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Egypt's Mayar Othman has been crowned the first-place winner of the Arab Reading Challenge 2026. The winners of the competition were announced during a ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Thursday, October 29.

Ghazal Taim secured second place, while Rayan Al Zakri finished third.

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The ceremony included Manisa Bilal, Khadija Boumlik, and Yasmin Abdulhamid. Mahmoud Omran from Syria was recognised in the People of Determination category, and Sidi Amer Primary School from Tunisia was also honored.

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