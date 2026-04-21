5 Arab nations condemn terrorist plot uncovered in UAE

The uncovering of a terrorist organisation and an alleged plot to destabilise the UAE has drawn a wave of condemnations from other nations in the region.

Earlier, authorities said the group members who were busted were involved in covert activities, including plans to carry out coordinated terrorist and sabotage operations within the UAE. Investigations also revealed alleged links between the organisation and Iran's Wilayat al-Faqih doctrine.

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Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned any "wicked acts or plots targeting the security and stability of the UAE." He also praised the efficiency of authorities who found the organisation, uncovered the plot and apprehended the group members.

Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, has also denounced the terrorist, and has praised the vigilance of Emirati authorities in thwarting the scheme and arresting those involved. He stressed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability.

The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the plots of the terrorist organisation linked to the Wilayat al-Faqih in Iran. It said that these actions constitute a flagrant violation of international laws, and added that such plots contradict the tolerant teachings of Islam.

In a statement, as reported by the Oman News Agency, the Foreign Ministry of Oman reiterated the country's firm stance rejecting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, as it condemned the terrorist plot in the UAE.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bahrain commended the efficiency and vigilance of the UAE security and intelligence services in dismantling the Iran-linked terrorist cell, and condemned its plots.

In a statement published on Monday and carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Kuwait's total rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, and its condemnation of anyone who stands behind or supports such acts. It also praised the efficiency and vigilance of the security authorities in the UAE.

In a statement carried by Petra News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan rejected and condemned the plot, expressing its full solidarity with the UAE and support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the plot as a threat to regional security, praising the vigilance of Emirati authorities in thwarting the scheme and dismantling the network.