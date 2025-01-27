Emirates Health Services (EHS) is set to unveil an innovative programme for the early detection of breast cancer using Artificial intelligence, as part of its participation in Arab Health 2025.

The tool was developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Prevention. It complements traditional mammography and enhances early detection rates, significantly improving survival outcomes.

EHS will also be showcasing 19 innovative projects during the major healthcare event, 13 of which are being revealed for the first time either on the regional or the global scale.

Among other projects that will be introduced by EHS are the "Usrati Bundle" and "In-Utero Gene Editing" which was developed in collaboration with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

What is Arab Health 2025?

Arab Health is considered one of the largest healthcare exhibitions and conferences in the Middle East and globally.

The 50th edition of the annual healthcare event kicks off on Monday and runs until January 30 at Dubai's World Trade Centre.

Held under the theme 'Where the world of healthcare meets", it will bring together over 3,800 exhibitors and welcome more than 60,000 visitors, providing a unique platform for innovation, collaboration, and education in healthcare.

This year's Arab Health will host more than 40 country pavilions, with exhibitors representing over 80 countries in total, covering the Middle East, the US, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The UAE will be represented by over 200 companies, showcasing the latest innovations across nine product sectors, ranging from medical equipment and devices to imaging and diagnostics, as well as wellness and prevention.