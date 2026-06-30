'Arab dazzle’: Sheikh Mohammed hails Morocco for making it to Fifa World Cup last 16

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Morocco after the national team secured a place in the Round of 16 at the Fifa World Cup.

The Dubai Ruler applauded the Atlas Lions' 'fighting spirit', describing it as a decisive match and describing their performance as 'an Arab dazzle before the world'.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Sheikh Mohammed said, 'Our joy today is Moroccan' as he congratulated the people of Morocco, Mohammed VI and the Moroccan national team on their qualification.

Morocco booked their place in the Fifa World Cup Round of 16 after edging the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout on Monday, following a 1-1 draw after extra time, to set up a clash with co-host Canada.

Ismael Saibari converted the decisive penalty after goalkeeper Yassine Bounou denied Crysencio Summerville from the spot, sealing victory for Morocco after they had forced extra time with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

Thousands of Moroccan fans erupted in celebration at the final whistle in Monterrey, Mexico, where the match marked the city's final fixture of the tournament.