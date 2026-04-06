UAE engages 19 drones, 14 missiles on April 6; 221 injured since February 28

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With regional tensions continuing as a result of the Israel-US-Iran war, the UAE's air defences have engaged 12 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 19 drones on Monday, April 6.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed no cases of deaths were recorded in the past hours. The attacks did although result in four injuries, ranging from minor to moderate and severe.

Since the start of the "brazen Iranian attacks", the UAE has engaged 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,210 drones, the authority revealed.

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The total number of injuries have risen to 221 cases, from multiple nationalities including: Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

Meanwhile, the total number of martyrs stands at two, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan national civilian contractor with the armed forces, while the total number of fatalities stands at 10 civilians from the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian.

The Ministry of Defense affirmed that it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats, and to firmly confront all attempts to undermine the state's security, thereby ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its interests and national capabilities.