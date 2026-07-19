UAE approves updated regulation on radio systems for unmanned aircraft

As part of UAE's push towards air transport, the country's Telecommunications and Digital Regulatory Authority has approved updated regulations on aeronautical and unmanned aircraft radio systems.

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They enhance the UAE's readiness for advanced air mobility, including air taxi services, delivery drones, and next-generation electric aerial vehicles. The regulations concern the authorisation of radio frequencies, and go hand-in-hand with other regulations for aircraft.

The updates "provide an integrated regulatory environment that supports the safe and reliable deployment of advanced technologies," TDRA said. It also reinforces the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation and advanced technology, the authority added.