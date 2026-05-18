'UAE Government 4.0': Cabinet approves project to train 80,000 employees in Agentic AI

The UAE cabinet approved a project to train 80,000 federal employees in Agentic AI technologies and tools. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The cabinet also defined the general framework for the roles of ministries and federal entities in this national project. Teams will be formed, who will then set targets and establish assessment indicators to evaluate efficiency and productivity.

Sheikh Mohammed said the "journey of transformation toward UAE Government 4.0 has begun".

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Agentic AI

Sheikh Mohammed said the project forms part of the "national transformation strategy" directed by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to make UAE the first government in the world to deploy Agentic AI across 50 per cent of its services and operations.

The training will cover employees ranging from "ministers and senior executives to new joiners across every ministry, authority, and government entity", he added. As federal employees train in the AI, a dedicated digital platform will help build personalised learning pathways tailored to their role and current competency level.

The programme is developed in partnership with leading national universities and specialised global technology companies. It will train employees across 5 major categories: Leadership, technical, specialist, general workforce, and train-the-trainers category.

The UAE Prime Minister added that the first package of transformative government service packages that will apply Agentic AI assistant technologies was approved, including service packages for citizens, residents, the business sector, and investors.

Under the first phase, the government services to be transitioned to Agentic AI include citizens' services, residents' services, business sector services, and general public services.

AI in health sector

Sheikh Mohammed also approved a national policy to enhance digital healthcare services and artificial intelligence in the health sector. This policy is built on three major arenas:

A national AI-driven medical system

Advanced digital health infrastructure

Training health cadres with new artificial intelligence skills

The cabinet also approved the drafting of a Federal Law to regulate smart health applications and the use of artificial intelligence in the health sector. It will establish a unified legal framework governing the development, licensing, accreditation, operation, and use of AI-powered health systems.

15 international agreements

The negotiation and signing of 15 international agreements and Memoranda of Understanding were approved, with Kazakhstan, Panama, Seychelles, Serbia, Monaco, Austria, and the Kingdom of Tonga, among others.

These span trade in services and investment, diplomatic and academic cooperation, financial sector regulation, meteorological cooperation, and other domains of international engagement.

The Cabinet also approved the hosting of multiple international conferences and events in the UAE, including the Fourth World Congress of University Research and the Congress of the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing, and reviewed the outcomes of the UAE's participation in recent international conferences.