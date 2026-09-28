‘You are leaders’: Sheikh Mohammed pens heartfelt tribute to his team

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute to his team and shared lessons on leadership in a message featured in his new book, What Life Taught Me.

Addressing those who have worked alongside him, Sheikh Mohammed thanked his team for implementing the UAE’s plans, contributing to the country’s development and working to improve people’s lives.

He described them not simply as government employees but as leaders who have played a role in the country’s journey of development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

‘You are leaders’

Sheikh Mohammed said the rapid pace of technological, political and economic change requires a different approach to leadership.

He questioned what kind of leader would be able to navigate the “complexities of the future”, pointing to the way developments in areas such as artificial intelligence, productivity, employment and political decision-making increasingly influence one another.

“The leader of the future is not simply someone who understands change, but someone who can work amid all this complexity,” he wrote.

He said the challenge facing leaders today was not only the speed of change but also the fact that “many things are changing at the same time”.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted how interconnected the world has become, noting that a decision by a start-up, a scientific discovery or a single social media post can have an impact far beyond where it originates.

“What brought us here will not necessarily take us there,” he wrote, describing this as one of the first lessons future leaders need to understand.