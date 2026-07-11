How to apply for Indian passport renewal appointment in UAE

The Indian mission in the UAE will no longer be accepting walk-ins for passport renewal services, it said in a notice issued earlier this month

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 1:50 PM
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The Indian Consulate in UAE issued a new notice on Friday, July 10, informing Indian expats in the country how they can now book appointments for passport renewal.

This comes after Tours & Travels is embroiled in a legal battle and has confirmed that the rollout of its Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) services in the UAE has been temporarily deferred until further notice, following official communication from the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi.

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The services, which were originally scheduled to commence on July 1, have been postponed due to "administrative reasons" as communicated by the embassy.

The Indian mission in the UAE will no longer be accepting walk-ins for passport renewal services, it said in a notice issued earlier this month.

How to book appointment online

Expats in the UAE can follow these simple steps to book an appointment:

1. Head to book.passportindiauae.com

2. Register on the website with your name, email address and a password

3. Verify your email address

4. Log in to the website

5. Select your consular jurisdiction — in this case, you will have the option to choose between Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi

6. Fill in your details and select your slot

7. Confirm your booking

The authority, in a notice on July 10, also emphasised that BLS International and SGIVS Global are no longer authorised to provide any consular services.

Remember: Before booking an appointment, the applicant must fill out the passport renewal form available online and carry a copy of it with them.

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