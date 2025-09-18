UAE National Day: Residents called to design Eid Al Etihad merchandise

The UAE is gearing up to celebrate its 54th National Day, rebranded as Eid Al Etihad since 2024, marking the historic union of the nation on December 2 1971.

In the run-up to the grand celebration this December, the Eid Al Etihad Team has launched a nationwide open call, inviting artists, designers, creative businesses, and manufacturers to contribute to the festivities through the creation of official merchandise.

The initiative, launched in line with the Year of Community, seeks to highlight the diverse creative talent across the UAE while nurturing collaboration and inclusivity. Participants are encouraged to develop merchandise concepts that go beyond simple products to become lasting tokens of memory, embodying the UAE’s identity and uniting communities in joy and pride.

Preparations are already underway for the celebration, and everyone who calls the UAE home is encouraged to begin preparing for this year’s celebrations.

Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs of the Eid Al Etihad Team, said, "This open call is an opportunity for partnership and inclusion, where creativity connects people and strengthens the emotional bond with our shared national story. We’re excited to collaborate with our creative community to develop sustainable merchandise rooted in our heritage, community, and unity, evoking joy for the present and excitement for the future we build together."

Selected applicants will have their work showcased and distributed as part of the official Eid Al Etihad merchandise collection. Those not selected, along with all other individuals and businesses, are encouraged to use the Eid Al Etihad brand, available at www.EidAlEtihad.ae, in their celebrations and share their creativity on social media to help shape a collective and united 54th Eid Al Etihad.

Applications are now open until October 17 and can be submitted through the official Eid Al Etihad website and social media platforms.

Public holidays

Each December, a festive spirit fills the air across the UAE as the country gears up to celebrate the historic unification of the seven Emirates on December 2.

For most residents, Eid Al Etihad means UAE public holidays. Typically, both public and private sector employees get two days off, December 2 and 3, allowing time for staycations, road trips, or simply relaxing at home.

This year, residents will receive midweek holidays on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3. But why stop there? You can turn this into a week-long break by applying for annual leave on Monday, December 1, and Thursday and Friday (Dec 4, 5). With the two weekends included, you will have a 9-day holiday to wrap up the year.