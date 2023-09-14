Apple iPhone launch: UAE retailers to announce offers soon as booking rush begins tomorrow

Pre-orders will begin at 4pm, with prices start from Dh3,399, and consumers will get their devices from September 22

Photo: AFP File

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 6:23 PM

The initial response to Apple’s iPhone 15 is very positive, top UAE-based retailers have said. The main draws of the latest model are USB-C charging and a faster new chipset A17.

In the UAE, orders for the iPhone 15 series will begin on September 15 at 4pm. Prices start from Dh3,399 and consumers will get their devices from September 22.

Vikas Chadha, CEO, Jumbo Electronics, said iPhone 15 is expected to do well, with new colours, finishes and upgrades enticing early adopters and switchers to consider a potential shift to the iOS family.

Vikas Chadha, CEO, Jumbo Electronics. — Supplied photo

“We also see a potential for old users — one or two generations old — to upgrade their existing devices. The outlook is positive for the initial weeks more so because the launches in other Middle East and Asia markets will happen later,” he said.

Rajat Asthana, chief operating officer of Eros Group, is betting on the incremental changes in terms of USB-C charging, new titanium casing (iPhone Pro), a faster new chipset A17, an improved camera and a new action button that will entice a huge interest among Apple loyalists who have not changed their handsets in the last three-four years.

Rajat Asthana, chief operating officer of Eros Group. — Supplied photo

Eros also confirmed that it has been getting enquiries from both customers and traders for iPhone 15.

Offers

Retailers in the country will be launching different offers for their customers.

Jumbo Electronics' chief said they’re getting inquiries for iPhones and they’re also approaching different customer segments and reaching out to different customer segments, informing them of the pre-order dates, offers on exchange, future buyback and bank offers.

Chadha said Jumbo will have trade-in offers whereby customers can swap their old phone and get the new one at a significant discount.

Rajat Asthana said they will also introduce equated monthly instalment (EMI) and buy-now-pay-later plans for their customers.

Betting on costlier models

Vikas Chadha said that UAE consumers have an affinity towards flagship and high-end products with top specifications. “The trend will continue to favour the Pro models — more so because they enjoy the bulk of the enhancements — especially the Pro Max which is Apple's best iPhone ever.”

Rajat Asthana said the iPhone Pro and Pro Max would do better given the major improvements. “The pricing has also been done in order to push customers to go for the higher models by giving a lot of premium features at a reasonable price,” he added.

Drop in older handsets

Jumbo chief expects older generations of iPhones will see a price drop between 7 to 12 per cent on the official prices once the new handsets are released.

Rajat Asthana expects prices to drop by 10 to 15 per cent for older models. “It may be some time before we see a bigger drop in old models.”

ALSO READ: