Apple iPhone 12 safety concerns: UAE authority issues statement

The total number of relief and medical supplies has reached 200 tonnes
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority has issued a notice informing residents that mobile phones in the country are safe to use.
This alert was put out after recent media reports highlighted how certain mobile phone models were unsafe to use.
In the notice, the authority said: "In light of recent media reports regarding the safety of certain mobile phones models, TDRA wishes to emphasize that the approval process for mobile phones in the UAE adheres to the highest international security and safety standards, and takes into account electromagnetic radiation to guarantee the health and safety of users."
"In this context, TDRA confirms that all mobile phones in the country have been approved after ensuring their compliance with technical standards."
The authority issued the alert in three languages – Arabic, English and Hindi.
ALSO READ:
The total number of relief and medical supplies has reached 200 tonnes
The draw produced a spectacular series of winners, with 1,202 participants sharing a total prize of Dh1,494,750
Although it is too early to predict the extent of recovery, the medical team is cautiously optimistic about her future
More than 5,000 people have been feared dead and over 10,000 are missing in the North African country
The quantum physicist turned environmentalist said that fertilisers are not just poisoning humans but also creating a biological disaster
The inaugural edition will be held from November 13-15 and will focus on sustainability
It will show more than 70 movies from 20+ countries, host 10+ workshops, and welcome more than 50 global celebrities and 15,000 attendees
50 years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Switzerland elebrated