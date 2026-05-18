Nobody can twist UAE's arm, says top official after attack on nuclear plant

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The advisor to the UAE President, Anwar Gargash, called the attack on Abu Dhabi's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday a "criminal disregard for the lives of civilians in the UAE".

His statements come after the Emirates was targeted by three drones on May 17, with two being intercepted and one falling in the vicinity of the nuclear plant located in Al Dhafrah.

The strike caused a fire in an electric generator located outside the inner perimeter of the plant. No injuries were recorded in the incident and there was no impact on radiation safety levels, authorities confirmed.

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With no clear information on who is behind the attack, Gargash said the "terrorist" incident, "whether carried out by the principal perpetrator or through one of its agents, represents a dangerous escalation and a dark scene that violates all international laws and norms, in criminal disregard for the lives of civilians in the UAE and its surroundings".

"This prohibited escalation serves to reaffirm the nature of the challenges facing the region in confronting the forces of evil, chaos, and sabotage," said the top official.

Standing firm on UAE's position and strength during these regional tensions, the advisor said: "No one will twist the UAE's arm, nor will they succeed in undermining its vision, its success, and its inspiring message to the peoples of the region in security, stability, development, and prosperity."

On Sunday, the UN atomic watchdog, the IAEA, expressed "grave concern" over the drone strike near the nuclear plant and said that radiation levels remained normal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency on X said its head, Rafael Grossi, voiced the concern and added: "Military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable."

Countries across the Gulf have condemned the attack, which comes during an ongoing temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

What is UAE's stance?

In a statement on Sunday, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attack is a "dangerous escalation", an "unacceptable act of aggression," and a "direct threat" to the country’s security. It stressed that targeting peaceful nuclear energy facilities is a flagrant violation of international law, the UN charter, and humanitarian law, given the grave risks such acts pose to civilians, the environment, and regional and international security.

The Ministry further emphasised that international frameworks and agreements, including the principles and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), underscore the necessity of protecting peaceful nuclear facilities and safeguarding their safety and security from any hostile acts or military threats.

The UAE said it will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty and reserves its full sovereign, legitimate, diplomatic, and military rights to respond to any threats, allegations, or hostilities. It will act to protect its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

The Ministry further underscored that targeting vital and civilian infrastructure is unequivocally condemned and rejected under all legal and humanitarian norms. It stressed the need to immediately halt these unprovoked attacks and ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

In September 2025, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) marked one year since the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant achieved full-fleet operations. All four APR1400 reactor units are together generating 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs, significantly expanding the UAE’s baseload electricity production to boost national energy security and sustainability.

The plant, located in the Al Dhafra region, operates under strict regulatory oversight by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR). It is continuously monitored to ensure safety, security, and environmental protection. The plant generates large-scale zero-carbon electricity and is a key pillar of the UAE’s energy diversification strategy. It contributes to grid stability while meeting international nuclear safety standards confirmed through ongoing regulatory inspections and industry assessments.