  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB weather-sun.svg34°C

UAE President's adviser says Trump deserves recognition for halting Gaza war

Earlier, Trump commended the UAE's prominent role in supporting his peace plan to end the war in Gaza

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 10:09 AM

Updated: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 10:17 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Gold prices cross Dh500 per gram for the first time ever

UAE: Gold prices cross Dh500 per gram for the first time ever

UAE: Every Global Village ticket counts as entry for Dh10 million draw in Season 30

UAE: Every Global Village ticket counts as entry for Dh10 million draw in Season 30

Explainer: How UAE can qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup today

Explainer: How UAE can qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup today

Dr Anwar Gargash, top Emirati politician and adviser to the UAE President, has said that US President Donald Trump deserves recognition for halting the Gaza war.

He said that Trump supported the peace plan, making it it the official American initiative, and rallying the international community around it in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Apple's iPhone 17 series launch: Should you go orange?

thumb-image

Gitex 2025: Dubai Taxi signs deal with Keeta to increase number of bikes to 500 by 2025-end

thumb-image

Inception and Bain & Company announce strategic collaboration 

thumb-image

UAE: Ex-husband insults woman to her son; what are penalties for defamation?

thumb-image

Dubai’s off-plan property market surges amid record sales and new launches

 

"From this point, a new phase of discussions and details begins, after the war of extermination has ended and the region has been saved from the repercussions of endless escalation," he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, Trump commended the UAE's prominent role in supporting his peace plan to end the war in Gaza.

On Monday, Trump was in Egypt's resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to co-chair a summit on peace in the Middle East. Trump and leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey signed a comprehensive document on the ceasefire deal.

He declared "peace in the Middle East" in his speech to a gathering of world leaders in Egypt to inaugurate his plan to end the war in Gaza. Trump called the agreement that brought about a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages held by Hamas "a triumph" as he thanked mediators from the Arab and Muslim world.

“The momentous breakthrough that we’re here to celebrate tonight is more than the end of the war in Gaza. It’s, with God’s help, it will be the new beginning for an entire beautiful Middle East,” Trump said. “From this moment forward, we can build a region that’s strong and stable and prosperous and united in rejecting the path of terror once and for all," he added.

Trump expressed his gratitude to the Arab and Islamic countries that supported the agreement, most notably the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar.