[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The Middle East stands at a critical crossroads, requiring a decisive shift toward lasting stability based on international law and mutual respect, according to a senior UAE official, as regional tensions continue to mount amid ongoing conflicts and shifting security dynamics.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, issued a warning on Tuesday regarding the current state of regional affairs. In a statement shared on X, he emphasised that the region's future cannot be built on fragile arrangements disconnected from international norms.

“The region cannot continue in a state of ‘no war, no peace’ endlessly; the stability and future of its people demand clarity in vision and path,” Dr. Gargash stated. “At the same time, the coming phase cannot be based on fragile rules or arrangements detached from international law and the foundations of peaceful coexistence and the logic of peace."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He further underscored that the ultimate objective must be a transition toward “sustainable stability governed by clear and shared rules.”

Concerns over Hormuz

Dr Gargash’s remarks come at a time of unprecedented volatility in the Middle East and the Gulf, largely driven by the fallout from the US-Israel war on Iran. The conflict has severely disrupted global trade and regional security, most notably leading to the effective closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE has voiced grave concerns over Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the vital waterway. Speaking at the BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, called for the immediate and unconditional reopening of the strait and the protection of freedom of navigation.

The human and economic toll of the disruptions has been significant. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) reported that since the beginning of the conflict, 15 of its vessels have been attacked by missiles and drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in one fatality and 20 injuries to crew members.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has insisted that the strait will remain closed until the United States meets a sweeping list of demands. These include an end to the war, the lifting of a US counterblockade of Iranian ports, the end of sanctions, the release of frozen assets, and compensation for wartime damage.The IRGC stated their strategy is to maintain the closure “until the enemy accepts all our conditions,” effectively turning the strait into a “theatre of war.”

Shifting alliances and the Makkah Pact

The escalating crisis has prompted a recalibration of regional security architectures. On August 7, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan signed a joint defence agreement in Makkah. The pact binds the three nations with a Nato-style clause that considers any attack on one country as an attack on all.

Analysts suggest the new alliance seeks to deter a bellicose Iran and offset an unreliable US presence, sending a clear message regarding regional strategic autonomy. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan indicated that Egypt could also join the pact in the future, describing Cairo as a “natural partner on all issues.”

The stalled peace process

The broader Middle East peace process also faces significant hurdles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explicitly rejected a US-backed 15-point Gaza peace plan, vowing no military pullout until Hamas is “genuinely” disarmed. The rejection puts Netanyahu at odds with the US-led ceasefire framework announced in October.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the UAE, alongside seven other Islamic nations Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt issued a joint statement expressing their strongest condemnation of ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip.

The ministers affirmed that the continuation of these violations constitutes a clear breach of Israel's obligations under international law and threatens to derail the political process.

As the region navigates these turbulent waters, Dr Gargash’s call for a rules-based regional order resonates as a necessary blueprint for moving beyond the current impasse. Whether regional and international actors can align on such a framework remains the defining challenge of the months ahead.