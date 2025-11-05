'We need a ceasefire': Top UAE diplomat addresses negative media claims about Sudan

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President has outlined the UAE’s comprehensive position on the Sudan crisis, calling for an immediate ceasefire and a swift transition to civilian rule.

Speaking on the sidelines of the seventh edition of the UAE Government Annual Meetings, Dr Gargash emphasised that the UAE’s policy must be distinguished from “noise” and “fake news” surrounding the country’s involvement in Sudan.

“I think we have to separate the noise from the actual UAE policy,” Dr Gargash said, addressing questions about the UAE’s stance on the conflict.

The senior diplomat outlined the UAE’s position on several key fronts, with humanitarian concerns taking priority.

Humanitarian crisis demands urgent action

Dr Gargash highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan, where 30 million people are in need of nutrition and food assistance, and 9 million have been displaced.

“Clearly, the UAE remains one of the largest donors in Sudan. But we are suffering from limited access, and I think that is extremely important,” he said.

The UAE diplomat strongly condemned all atrocities in Al-Fashr and across Sudan, including allegations of chemical warfare use against Sudanese citizens.

“I think all these things should be duly investigated, and people should actually be brought to justice because of these,” Dr Gargash stated.

He emphasised that addressing the humanitarian crisis requires an immediate ceasefire. “I can’t emphasize how important it is that these dire humanitarian situations are addressed immediately, ASAP,” he added.

Pathway to peace

On the political front, Dr Gargash clarified that the UAE considers both the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as warring parties in the civil war, alongside approximately 30 other militias involved in the conflict.

“This is a very complicated picture,” he acknowledged, while stressing the UAE’s concern for Sudan’s unity.

The diplomat pointed to the Quad Statement — reached in September 2025 by the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE — as the key framework for resolving the crisis.

“This statement, I think, is today our pathway to a solution in Sudan,” Dr Gargash said.

The Quad Statement emphasises three critical elements: a three-month humanitarian ceasefire, negotiations between warring parties, and a nine-month transition to civilian rule.

‘Balance of the weak’

Dr Gargash questioned why any party would oppose an immediate ceasefire given the dire conditions, describing the conflict as a “balance of the weak” where neither side can win.

He also referenced the 2019 Sudanese revolution, when the population overthrew military rule, saying, “I think the last thing on their mind now is to recreate the dictatorship of old times.”

Despite what he described as attempts to portray the UAE “in a different light” through media campaigns, Dr Gargash was clear about the country’s objectives.

“We want negotiations, we want transition to civilian rule, and most importantly, we need a ceasefire,” he stated.

The diplomat called on the international community to safeguard the consensus reached in the Quad Statement, describing it as “the sort of salvage for Sudan” and urging all parties to “protect that consensus and consider it the way forward for Sudan".

The UAE has consistently called for humanitarian access and a political solution to end the conflict that has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.