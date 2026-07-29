3-time Dubai Duty Free winner: Lebanese man wins $1 million jackpot twice

Not once, not twice, but three times lucky. Antoine Labaki from Lebanon has added another Dubai Duty Free prize to his collection after winning $1 million in the latest Millennium Millionaire draw, eight years after his first jackpot win.

The Beirut resident won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, joining a select group of repeat jackpot winners. The announcement was made today at Concourse B, Dubai International Airport.

The 53-year-old became the twelfth person to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion twice. His ticket number 3360 in Series 551 was purchased online on July 17. He previously won the $1 million jackpot in August 2018. And believe it or not, he also won a BMW 745Li in the Finest Surprise Series 1147, with ticket number 0151, in August 2004, making this his third Dubai Duty Free prize.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The father of three and a construction business owner said, “I was shocked because it’s the third time I have won something from Dubai Duty Free."

When asked about his plans for his latest windfall, Antoine said, "I am planning to move to Dubai because of the current situation in Lebanon. I will live and invest there."

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, Dubai Duty Free conducted its Finest Surprise draw, awarding three luxury vehicles.

Dubai resident Vineeth Valsalan, a 43-year-old Indian national, won a Mercedes-Benz G 500 Station Wagon (Manufaktur Olive Metallic) with ticket number 1622 from Finest Surprise Series 1958. He purchased the winning ticket online on July 4.

A Dubai resident for 15 years, Valsalan has been participating in Dubai Duty Free promotions for the past two years. The father of two works in sales business banking at a Dubai-based bank. "This happened out of the blue, and I don’t have words to express my gratitude,” he said.

Meanwhile, Byju Keloth, a 54-year-old Indian national based in Kerala, won an Aprilia Tuareg Rally (Black Red) motorbike with ticket number 0398 from Finest Surprise Series 672. He purchased the ticket online on July 16.

Keloth has been taking part in Dubai Duty Free promotions for the past year. A widowed father of two, he runs a home appliances business.

The third winner was Reshmi Augustin, a 48-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi, who won a BMW R12 GS (Sandrover Matt) motorbike with ticket number 0398 from Finest Surprise Series 673. She purchased her ticket online on July 21.

An Abu Dhabi resident for 22 years, Augustin has been participating in Dubai Duty Free promotions for the past two to three months. The mother of three works for a freight forwarding company in Abu Dhabi.

“I had been telling my colleague to try our luck with the promotion, but while they were still deciding, I went ahead and purchased my third ticket. I guess I made the right decision,” she said.