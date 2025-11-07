UAE plans to integrate new school subject as part of major anti-drug efforts

The UAE plans to launch a flagship intiative to integrate a school subject as part of the country's fight against drugs, a top official said during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The new subject, dubbed the 'Security and Safety', will be introduced into primary and secondary school curricula, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the newly-established National Anti-Narcotics Authority added.

In a move that highlighted how the UAE is steadfast in combating drug trafficking, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a decree-law in August to establish the National Anti-Narcotics Agency, a dedicated body tasked with strengthening the nation’s fight against drug-related crimes.

Sheikh Zayed described the Authority’s establishment as a turning point for unifying national efforts in fighting drugs and addiction.

During the annual government meetings, which concluded on Thursday, he outlined the country's major anti-drug efforts and achievements on the local and international levels.

Internationally, the UAE has recently taken part in a joint counter-narcotics operation targeting transnational criminal groups involved in drug trafficking, with an estimated value of $2.9 billion (approximately Dh10.64 billion). The operation was conducted in cooperation with 25 countries worldwide and several international policing organisations.

UAE plans to fight drugs

Sheikh Zayed said that the National Anti-Narcotics Agency will launch several strategic initiatives focused on drug prevention and community awareness. Such campaigns will target all age groups with a special emphasis on youth.

The ultimate goal, he explained, is to build an integrated ecosystem for prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation that safeguards society from the dangers of drugs.

He added that the fight against online drug promotion has led to identifying and blocking over 2,297 malicious websites and social media accounts.