Another Dh15 million winner in less than a month with Emirates Draw
Emirates Draw MEGA7 grand prize is now an exclusive Dh140 million
Emirates Draw EASY6 celebrates the announcement of its second EPIC Dh15 million grand prize win upon the successful match of all the six numbers in its 16th edition within a month of the first win. The winning amount is the highest prize in the easy-to-play easy-to-win game and has been claimed another time in just 27 days. In yesterday’s game, the socially responsible organisation announced that the largest grand prize in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia is now an exclusive Dh140 million for this week only.
More details about the second grand prize winner will be revealed soon upon due diligence and successful verification of the win.
"Congratulations to our newest grand prize winner and all the other lucky winners. This win ushers in the New Year and encourages us to continue our mission of making a difference in people’s lives which has been our goal from day one and will remain at the heart of all we do. Our entire team is ecstatic that we have another winner within a month; this will positively impact our winner's life. At Emirates Draw, we will continue our mission of giving back to the community through our Coral Reef Restoration Programme, designed in line with the UAE's government vision of sustainability. As well as support in transforming lives with our weekly prizes," said Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, managing partner at Emirates Draw.
The latest Emirates Draw EASY6 episode celebrated 6,921 winners taking home Dh15,285,421 in prize money. While in the main draw, 28 participants matched five out of six digits to share a win of Dh150,000. Additionally, 733 participants matched four out of six digits to share Dh15,000, while 6,153 participants matched three out of six digits, to become instant Dh5 winners. Last week’s remarkable wins bring the total prize money of the fabulous Friday game to over Dh34,397,978, reaped by 69,019 participants since the inception of the socially responsible organisation just 16 weeks ago. Participants will have another opportunity to win the grand prize in the next draw broadcast live on January 20 at 9 PM UAE time.
As for the Sunday game, the 68th edition of Emirates Draw MEGA7 witnessed as many as 5,960 winners taking home cash prizes to the tune of Dh447,467. In addition to the twenty guaranteed winners of the raffle portion this week, the main draw had seven participants match four out of seven digits to win Dh7,777, 53 participants match three out of seven digits to win Dh777, and 613 participants match two out of seven digits to win Dh77. Finally, nearly 10 per cent of all participants matched one out of seven digits to become instant Dh7 winners. Last week’s wins bring the total cash prizes to over Dh49,049,630, reaped by 179,603 participants since the inception of the socially responsible organisation.
Play more to win more in the next game set to broadcast live on January 22 at 9 PM UAE time.
The upcoming games will be live streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, call the toll-free number 800 77 777 777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com. Stay tuned for the latest updates on our social media platforms @emiratesdraw.