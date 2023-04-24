Partner Content By KT Engage
An exceptional Ramadan experience: Jumeirah Emirates Towers' announces successful collaboration with Kleindienst Group and etisalat by e&
Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the award-winning luxury city hotel in the heart of Dubai's financial district, recently announced the success of its Ramadan partnership with Kleindienst Group and etisalat by e& in this year's installation of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Majlis.
This partnership blended tradition, modernity, and luxury in a unique way, providing an unforgettable Iftar and Suhour experience for guests in the iconic venue.
Kleindienst Group, a leading global real estate corporation and the largest family-owned business from Europe in the UAE, and etisalat by e&, the brand representing the UAE telecom pillar of the global technology group e&, brought their distinct strengths to the table, showcasing the beauty of Ramadan and the rich heritage and culture of the UAE with a focus on innovation, luxury, and sustainability.
Kleindienst Group's vision is to deliver outstanding experiences and unparalleled offerings across multiple sectors to a wide audience and The Heart of Europe project is the latest testament of this vision. Meanwhile, with 'etisalat by e&' continuous efforts to deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success, it has bolstered its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world.
The successful partnership between Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Kleindienst Group, and etisalat by e& during Ramadan stands as a testament to these organisations' commitment to delivering outstanding experiences that exceed expectations.
"We are delighted to announce the success of our partnership with Kleindienst Group and etisalat by e& in creating an exceptional Ramadan experience for our guests at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. As we celebrate Eid al-Fitr, we extend our warmest greetings to everyone and express our heartfelt gratitude for being part of this memorable journey. Our aim was to provide a blend of tradition and modernity that reflects the essence of this Holy Month, and we are thrilled that our guests enjoyed a unique and unforgettable Ramadan experience. We look forward to future collaborations that enable us to continue delivering exceptional experiences that exceed our guests' expectations," said Kirti Anchan, General Manager at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.
Guests at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Majlis' Ramadan experiences also enjoyed the support of Alokozay, Nespresso, and Floward, three renowned brands that complemented and added value to the event with their exceptional offerings.
The Ramadan experiences at the Majlis were available throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, and the successful partnership between Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Kleindienst Group and etisalat by e& made it possible to offer one of the city's best Ramadan events.
Jumeirah Emirates Towers appreciates the support of its partners, Kleindienst Group and etisalat by e&, and looks forward to future collaborations.
To learn more about Kleindienst Group and The Heart of Europe, please visit: www.thoe.com.
To learn more about Etisalat by e&, please visit: www.etisalat.ae.