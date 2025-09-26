Former UAE ambassador passes away; top diplomat Gargash mourns

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, has expressed his condolences on the passing of Salem Issa Ali Al-Qatami Al-Zaabi, the former UAE ambassador to Iraq.

In a message shared on social media, Gargash praised Al-Zaabi’s decades-long diplomatic career, describing him as a man of humility, noble character, and a distinguished representative of the Emirates.

“May God have mercy on the former ambassador Salem Issa Ali Al-Qatami Al-Zaabi, whom I knew for the gentleness of his morals, his humility, and his honorable representation of the Emirates through a distinguished diplomatic career that spanned decades,” Gargash wrote.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He extended his condolences to Al-Zaabi’s son Faisal, his family, and loved ones, adding: “Indeed to God we belong and to Him we shall return.”