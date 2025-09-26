  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Sep 26, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:52 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.3°C

Former UAE ambassador passes away; top diplomat Gargash mourns

The UAE President advisor praised Al-Zaabi’s decades-long diplomatic career, describing him as a man of humility and noble character

Published: Fri 26 Sept 2025, 5:43 PM

Top Stories

Sharjah: Man caught on CCTV abusing cats after kittens found dead

Sharjah: Man caught on CCTV abusing cats after kittens found dead

Watch: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gets UAE's MBZUAI's first honorary doctorate

Watch: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gets UAE's MBZUAI's first honorary doctorate

UAE: RAK-Dubai travel time to be cut to nearly half with new lanes, bridges on Emirates Road

UAE: RAK-Dubai travel time to be cut to nearly half with new lanes, bridges on Emirates Road

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, has expressed his condolences on the passing of Salem Issa Ali Al-Qatami Al-Zaabi, the former UAE ambassador to Iraq.

In a message shared on social media, Gargash praised Al-Zaabi’s decades-long diplomatic career, describing him as a man of humility, noble character, and a distinguished representative of the Emirates.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai: Earn 40% more in rental income through green, wellness-focused projects

thumb-image

Building trust: How governance accelerates trust in autonomous transport

thumb-image

UAE: Why caregivers dealing with abuse, family crises cases must prioritise own wellbeing

thumb-image

10kg Dubai gold dress: World's heaviest Dh4.6-million piece on display in Sharjah

thumb-image

Eire Gulf Interiors marks 16 years with regional expansion and operational milestones

 

“May God have mercy on the former ambassador Salem Issa Ali Al-Qatami Al-Zaabi, whom I knew for the gentleness of his morals, his humility, and his honorable representation of the Emirates through a distinguished diplomatic career that spanned decades,” Gargash wrote.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He extended his condolences to Al-Zaabi’s son Faisal, his family, and loved ones, adding: “Indeed to God we belong and to Him we shall return.”