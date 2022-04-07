Alleged killings in Bucha shocking: UAE

Motorists will be fined Dh500 and awarded six black points for not giving way to pedestrians
UAE2 days ago
The UAE has expressed concern over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
Talking after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN, said one quarter of the country's population have fled their homes and the rising death toll and the destruction of critical civilian infrastructure are a grim reflection of the tragic human cost of war.
"The images coming out of Bucha and other towns and cities are shocking. The alleged crimes they entail are of the utmost gravity," she said.
She called for an impartial investigation into the alleged killings so that justice for all victims can be served.
"As we enter the sixth week of conflict, we believe that an immediate cessation of hostilities throughout Ukraine is imperative to move towards a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine," she said, adding that several rounds of negotiations that had taken place between Russia and Ukraine are a very positive development.
Nusseibeh stressed the need for all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, in particular the protection of civilians.
Motorists will be fined Dh500 and awarded six black points for not giving way to pedestrians
UAE2 days ago
Seven million beneficiaries benefit from the Ramadan Ration and Iftar programmes in Yemen
UAE3 days ago
They condoled with Al Gurg's family during a visit to the Mourning Majlis
UAE3 days ago
In March, the Emirates provided relief aid that included tonnes of food items to the Ukrainian authorities in Poland
UAE3 days ago
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,789,650
UAE3 days ago
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, also welcomes truce
UAE4 days ago
The leaders also exchanged views on a number of other issues
UAE4 days ago
This is in addition to their annual dues
UAE4 days ago