Alleged killings in Bucha shocking: UAE

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the Emirati Permanent Representative to the UN, said the allegations were 'of the utmost gravity'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 7:07 AM

The UAE has expressed concern over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Talking after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN, said one quarter of the country's population have fled their homes and the rising death toll and the destruction of critical civilian infrastructure are a grim reflection of the tragic human cost of war.

"The images coming out of Bucha and other towns and cities are shocking. The alleged crimes they entail are of the utmost gravity," she said.

She called for an impartial investigation into the alleged killings so that justice for all victims can be served.

"As we enter the sixth week of conflict, we believe that an immediate cessation of hostilities throughout Ukraine is imperative to move towards a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine," she said, adding that several rounds of negotiations that had taken place between Russia and Ukraine are a very positive development.

Nusseibeh stressed the need for all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, in particular the protection of civilians.