Downtown Dubai is set to ring in 2027 with its most ambitious New Year's Eve production yet, as Emaar partners with Cirque du Soleil for a landmark celebration centred on Burj Khalifa.

From a one-night-only circus performance to a midnight show combining fireworks, drones, the Dubai Fountain and projection lighting, here is everything you need to know about the night — from tickets and timings to parking, access zones and road closures.

What can guests expect this year?

For the first time, Cirque du Soleil joins the countdown, bringing its world-renowned artistry to Downtown Dubai for one extraordinary night. The final sixty seconds of the year will play out across the façade of Burj Khalifa, second by second, visible from every corner of Downtown. At midnight, fireworks, a drone show, the Dubai Fountain and projection lighting will illuminate Downtown Dubai together. Viewers around the world can watch the show live on the Emaar website.

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What will be the events at Burj Park?

Burj Park hosts a premium ticketed experience, with special acts by Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group and more as the excitement builds towards midnight and the Burj Khalifa fireworks. It offers spectacular up-close views of the celebrations.

What are the prices for the tickets?

This year’s ticket release dates, categories, and booking details will be announced soon through through the official NYE website, mydubainewyear.emaar.com, and Emaar's official channels

How is Downtown divided?

The area is split into colour-coded access zones: Zone A (Burj Park), Zone B (BLVD Heights), Zone C (Palace Downtown), Zone D (Address Dubai Mall) and Zone E (Burj Khalifa). Visitors are advised to check the designated zone, entry points and recommended routes before travelling.

At what time will the festivities begin?

Road closures begin as early as 4pm. Celebrations start at 7pm with entertainment and festivities across Downtown. Cirque du Soleil will perform its special one-night show at 11.25pm, and the final countdown illuminates Burj Khalifa at 11.59pm.

Any free areas around Downtown to watch fireworks?

Yes. Free access to family-friendly public viewing areas is available across Downtown Dubai on a first-come, first-served basis — no tickets or badges required. LED screens along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will showcase the live fireworks and entertainment. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed in public viewing areas.

Will people be allowed inside Dubai Mall on NYE?

Yes. General mall visitors can enjoy free access to Downtown Dubai and can explore attractions including the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and Play DXB.

Guests with restaurant reservations will get prime views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain shows from restaurants with outdoor seating facing the Fountain and Burj Khalifa, with wristbands and badges providing easy access to the best locations. Only diners with confirmed bookings and badges/wristbands will have access to the Dubai Mall Promenade — this does not apply to entertainment or other outlet bookings.

Promenade restaurant guests must collect their badge by December 30, as access on December 31 requires a valid badge; restaurants will provide collection instructions.

How to get to the area and where to park?

There are several ways to reach the area throughout the day. These are:

By Car: Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Mall Parking, Zabeel Parking and Fountain Views Parking before 4pm.

By Shuttle Buses: After 4pm, parking moves to Al Wasl Club Parking and Al Meydan — Falcon Heritage and Sports Centre, with shuttle buses transferring confirmed promenade restaurant guests to the venue

By public transport: Visitors can use the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station to access the venue, but this may close at authorities' discretion

By taxi: Taxis can operate as normal before closures but cannot access Downtown once closures are in effect.

Visitors are advised to arrive in the area by 4pm at the latest. Those with badges to access the promenade area are required to keep them for the return shuttle bus services.

What do Emaar Downtown Dubai residents need to know?

All Emaar Downtown Dubai residents and their guests must register via the Emaar One App by December 10 to receive access badges, which are essential for passing through checkpoints to residential buildings. Badges facilitate smooth entry to residential buildings but do not grant access to paid or reserved venues.

Is there a way to watch the show live?

Yes. Viewers from all over the world can watch the show live on Emaar's official website.