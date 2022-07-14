All UAE ministry attestation services to be online only from July 18: Your guide to getting the service

Move applies to 'all customers' in country, for both personal and official documents

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 12:25 PM

Starting July 18, all attestation services offered by the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) will be done online only. The ministry said the move applies to "all customers in the UAE".

The MoFAIC attests personal documents like education, marriage and birth certificates; and official ones like licences and invoices to authenticate them. In most cases, the attestation process is mandatory to validate important documents required for employment, visa issuance and studies, among others.

"People of determination and senior Emiratis and citizens can attest their documents by calling 80044444," the ministry posted.

The MoFAIC has posted a guide detailing the steps to follow to get the service both for individuals and businesses.

"Please make sure all the documents you wish to have attested are attested/stamped by relevant authorities before applying for this service," the MoFAIC cautions in the guide.

Below are the steps to get the service:

Individuals

1. Login to MoFAIC's website with UAE Pass

2. Select 'Services for Individuals'

3. Select 'Attestation of Official Documents, Certificates'

4. Select 'MoFAIC Customer Happiness Centres'

5. Select the courier service

6. Select the type of document you wish to have attested. You can get more than one document attested within the same application.

7. Enter the place of issuance of the document.

8. Fill in the required information and answer the questions.

9. Proceed to pay fees.

10. Courier service will pick up the documents from your chosen location and drop them back.

Businesses

1. Log in. New users need to register first.

2. Select 'Business Services'.

3. Select 'Customer Happiness Centre'.

4. Select the courier service. "If you have previously subscribed to a courier package, select 'prepaid'. If not, please select another option," the MoFAIC guide says.

5. Select the type of document you wish to have attested.

6. Select the place of issuance of the document and click 'Add'. You can get more than one document attested within the same application.

7. Enter the requested information and answer the questions.

8. Proceed to pay fees.

9. Courier service will pick up the documents from your chosen location and drop them back.

ALSO READ: