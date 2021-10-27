All-new Khaleej Times website, mobile app unveiled

Have you seen it?

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 9:43 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 10:03 PM

Have you seen it? Khaleej Times on Tuesday unveiled its brand-new website and mobile application — both designed to give readers the best experience.

Promising a smoother, more personalised news reading journey, the all-new khaleejtimes.com and mobile app were introduced in a special ceremony attended by the top officials of the Galadari Brothers Group and Khaleej Times.

With its user-friendly interface, the new website offers an uncluttered view of the top stories of the hour and instant updates on happenings worldwide. The smartphone application, on the other hand, boasts frictionless navigation features packaged in a striking UI design.

Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, said: “Khaleej Times remains the UAE’s top-selling quality newspaper, thanks to our award-winning design and exclusive scoops. Our new digital assets allow us to showcase the breadth of what we offer in a way that is easy to navigate and share, along with our precious print edition.”

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, added: “The launch of the new website is of great strategic importance to us. Khaleej Times offers the most comprehensive and reliable news, information and intelligence service in the industry. The new digital services allow our subscribers to easily access the latest news on the go — at no additional costs.”

Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Group CEO and Director of Galadari Brothers, said: “Khaleej Times brings the expertise of a global staff of world-class editors, journalists and multimedia experts to turn news, data and information of unparalleled quality into market intelligence, which directly supports our customers’ business decisions.”

With smartphones disrupting the news industry, Khaleej Times ensures that it stays within its readers’ reach.

“Our new digital offerings provide us with the opportunity to engage with our several million readers more intimately. Soon, we will be on one-on-one terms with our readers and viewers,” said Sohail Nawaz, Head of Digital, Khaleej Times.

He added: “This dream has been in the works for over 18 months. We started as a small team of four digital experts, and we’ve grown into a passionate group of 14 members today, working together to bring our readers an unparalleled viewing and reading experience.”

Khaleejtimes.com is the global face of the newspaper on the Internet. The Dubai-based broadsheet — the UAE’s leading and longest-running English daily — covers news and opinions from across the globe, focusing on the Emirates and its people.

The online version offers additional stories and exclusives often not found in print. While the newspaper has been instrumental in accurately tracking the UAE’s meteoric growth since 1978, the Galadari Group launched the Khaleej Times website in 1997.

One of the UAE’s leading English digital news platforms and, along with a vast network of social media channels, Khaleej Times reaches over 15 million users every month.

- dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com