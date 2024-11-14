'All my problems are gone': Diabetic taxi driver in UAE sees life-changing results after joining health challenge

Alim Ullah Ali Sher

When Alim Ullah Ali Sher, a taxi driver working in Ajman, heard about the challenge to beat diabetes, he knew he had to give it a try. His HbA1c levels were high at 13.36, and his health was deteriorating. “My feet burned while I was driving the car, and I was always thirsty, drinking up to 15 bottles of water a day,” said the 33-year-old father of three.

Alim weighed 105kg and his stress levels were through the roof because of his health condition and family emergencies. However, after registering for the challenge, he made significant lifestyle changes and saw life-altering results. His HbA1c levels dropped to 6.59, and his weight decreased to 93kg in just three months of dedication.

“I avoided sugar products, started walking fast for an hour daily, and included dry fruits, pomegranate, and watermelon in my diet,” said the Pakistani resident. Initially, he took diabetes medication, but stopped after the first month when he began feeling better. “Now, all my problems like burning feet are gone, and I feel more energetic than ever. I am committed to continuing my health journey to lower HbA1c levels even further to beat the disease.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

RAK Hospital’s community initiative, the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024 (RAKDC24), concluded with over 5,000 participants from across the UAE successfully improving their health. Conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), the initiative celebrated inspiring stories on World Diabetes Day. Participants adhered to strict diet and exercise routines, making significant improvements in their HbA1c levels and overall health.

Alim claimed first place, lowering his HbA1c levels and earning Dh5,000. “The prize money I won is nothing compared to the wealth I have gained in terms of my health,” he said.

In the female category, Regina Saji, an Indian expat, who participated in the challenge, reduced her HbA1c from 11.86 to 8.98, securing Dh5,000. “I completely stopped consuming sugar and started walking and practicing yoga for 30 minutes to an hour daily,” said Saji.

Regina Saji

Saji emphasised the importance of drinking four to five litres of water daily and ensuring proper sleep. She followed a strict vegetarian diet with a focus on salads and cutting out carbs entirely. “I have reduced my weight by five kilos and feel so much more energetic now. Earlier, I was always tired and sleepy, but now I am full of energy.”

For Khawar Abrar, a Pakistani national and a taxi driver in Ras Al Khaimah, the challenge was an eye-opener. “When I heard about the challenge, I got myself tested, and they told me about the lifestyle changes I needed to make.” Abrar was the runner-up and bagged Dh3,000.

Khawar used online resources to research how to control his sugar levels and incorporated jogging for nearly an hour daily, covering around five kilometres. His diet consisted of milk, eggs, and fruits, with a complete avoidance of carbs. “I used to crave all the food I ate earlier, but now I have achieved my goal," said the 34-year-old, who is now feeling more energetic and drinks around 5 liters of water daily. Khawar Abrar Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director of RAK Hospital, lauded the participants’ commitment. “The RAK Diabetes Challenge has once again highlighted the resilience and determination of our community. Through disciplined lifestyle changes, participants have demonstrated that diabetes can be managed effectively, empowering themselves to take control of their health." “We are proud to see the incredible progress they have made, which inspires others to focus on preventive care. This challenge is a testament to our commitment to building a healthier nation, one step at a time,” added Dr Raza. ALSO READ: UAE: Children at risk of high blood pressure with pediatric diabetes on the rise