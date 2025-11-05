UAE: Meet 92-year-old Emirati who has attended Sharjah Book Fair's first day for 44 years

Every year, before the doors of the Sharjah International Book Fair even open, 92-year-old Ali Ibrahim Al Fardan is already waiting outside. This year was no different, his wheelchair rolled steadily toward the entrance of Expo Centre Sharjah as the event opened on Wednesday, November 5.

After so many years, his eyes still gleam with the curiosity of a young reader discovering new books. For him, the fair isn't just an event, it’s a yearly ritual, a promise he has kept for 44 consecutive editions.

"I have attended every book fair since it began,” he said proudly, recalling its early days near King Faisal Street. “I used to go there with my father, brothers, and friends. All of us love reading books; it’s something that runs in our family.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A Dubai resident who studied in Bahrain for a few years, Al Fardan said his passion for reading began at the age of 12. "Meals are food for my body, but books are food for my mind," he smiled. "That’s the best food I could ever have."

His home library is mostly filled with Arabic books on topics ranging from history and strategy to literature and science. “We don’t read about one topic,” he said. “We read everything to keep learning. For me, every visit feels like revisiting an old friend, who is very familiar to me and always full of surprises.”

Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) was established in 1982 by Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, a Member of the Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah. He founded it to bring to life his vision of creating a nation of readers.

'Books are like puzzles of knowledge'

For Marwan Mohammed, another long-time visitor, the Sharjah Book Fair has been an annual stop for 25 years. Drawn by his love for poetry and linguistic studies, he says the fair offers endless layers of learning.

“Knowledge isn’t found in a single book,” he said, flipping through a newly released poetry collection. “Books are like pieces of a puzzle, you have to read every one to understand and solve the puzzle of knowledge.”

Marwan believes that attending the fair every year broadens his understanding of language and literature. “Each book adds a new piece to what I already know. That’s why I never miss it,” he said.