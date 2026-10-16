UAE's Ali Alhosani becomes first Emirati to be elected IMF executive director

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said Ali Alhosani had been elected executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), becoming the first Emirati to hold the position, according to the Dubai Media Office.

He said the UAE’s representation of Arab Group countries and the Maldives on the IMF Executive Board reflected the strength of the country’s economic model and its experience in financial development.

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Sheikh Maktoum also praised Emirati talent for representing the UAE in international economic and financial affairs and wished Alhosani success in his new role.