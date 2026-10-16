UAE's Ali Alhosani becomes first Emirati to be elected IMF executive director

The UAE represents Arab Group countries and the Maldives on the IMF Executive Board, reflecting the country's experience in economic and financial development

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 16 Oct 2026, 5:39 PM UPDATED: Fri 16 Oct 2026, 5:50 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said Ali Alhosani had been elected executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), becoming the first Emirati to hold the position, according to the Dubai Media Office.

He said the UAE’s representation of Arab Group countries and the Maldives on the IMF Executive Board reflected the strength of the country’s economic model and its experience in financial development.

Recommended For You

Saudi Arabia releases photos after missile interception debris cause injury, damage

Saudi Arabia releases photos after missile interception debris cause injury, damage

Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 3 missiles in Riyadh, southern region

Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 3 missiles in Riyadh, southern region

4 injured in Riyadh after Saudi intercepts cruise missiles; fire reported at Aramco

4 injured in Riyadh after Saudi intercepts cruise missiles; fire reported at Aramco

Saudi-led coalition says there were 20 Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport in October

Saudi-led coalition says there were 20 Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport in October

Flydubai FZ1073: UAE authorities prioritise facts over speed during crises: Crisis communication

Flydubai FZ1073: UAE authorities prioritise facts over speed during crises: Crisis communication

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Maktoum also praised Emirati talent for representing the UAE in international economic and financial affairs and wished Alhosani success in his new role.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi-led coalition says there were 20 Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport in October

2

Saudi Arabia releases photos after missile interception debris cause injury, damage

3

UAE ready to take all necessary measures if Iran attacks again, says official

4

Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India in 2 weeks after being detained at Mumbai protests

5

Gulf countries need joint missile defence system to respond to attacks, says UAE expert