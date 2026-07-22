Alhind's Indian passport service centres in UAE: Locations, fees and how to book

In a move that comes as a huge relief to Indian expats in the UAE, Alhind Tours & Travels will take over passport renewal, document attestation and other consular services starting Wednesday, July 22. The Kerala-based company won the tender in November 2025 but a legal battle had left it unable to roll out services.

This had led the Indian missions to run operations directly from their premises for over three weeks — leading to long queues and confusion among applicants. Now, with Alhind officially in place, here is everything you need to know about the takeover.

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How can you book appointments?

Appointments can be booked online on the website consularsevainuae.com. The slots will be released at 9am and 9pm daily from Monday to Saturday. With the takeover, passport, visa, and attestation services will no longer be available directly at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai. Applicants must now visit the designated ICACs.

What can customers expect?

All 16 ICACs will operate from 8am to 6pm, and applicants will be permitted to enter the centres only 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment. At the Bur Dubai center, there are 45 counters which will reduce wait times.

In a relief for urgent cases, the Embassy announced that Tatkal passport services, newborn applications, Emergency Certificate (EC) requests, and senior citizens aged 60 years and above will be accepted on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis at all ICACs.

Where are the centers located?

Alhind has established 16 centres covering all emirates. Here are the locations:

Abu Dhabi: There are six centers in Abu Dhabi, located in Al Danah, Al Reem Island, Musaffah, Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, and Al Ain.

Dubai: There are two centers in Dubai. The flagship center will be located in UW Mall in Bur Dubai and is spread over 12,000 sq ft centre. The second center is in Dubai Investment Park (DIP)

Sharjah: The two centers in Sharjah will be at Al Majaz and Rolla

Northern Emirates: There will be six centers in the northern emirates. They will be at Al Jurf in Ajman, Al Faseel in Fujairah, Al Ramlah in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Khalid Road in Khorfakkan, Indian Social and Cultural Club Kalba, and Al Mamourah road in Ras Al Khaimah

How to get more details?

For more details, residents can call the toll free number 800248517 or email support.ae@alhindglobal.com

What are the fees?

The Government of India revised passport service charges across the UAE effective July 1, marking the first fee increase since 2012. Under the new structure, a normal 36-page passport renewal costs Dh450 (up from Dh285), while Tatkaal (expedited) renewal costs Dh900. For a 60-page passport, normal renewal is Dh630 and Tatkaal is Dh1,080.

Alhind had earlier said that it would charge a fee of Dh19 above the government-mandated fees. This will include all services like photocopy and photography.

What happens next?

The takeover by Alhind is a temporary arrangement, according to the Supreme Court of India, which has directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to conduct a fresh tendering process for outsourcing consular services in the UAE and three other countries.

While the fresh tender process moves forward, the court has permitted Alhind to serve as an interim service provider to ensure there is no disruption in services for millions of Indian expatriates.