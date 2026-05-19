Alhind Group to launch 16 Indian visa, consular service centres across UAE

The UAE will see 16 dedicated Indian Visa Application and Consular Service Centres across all seven emirates with services starting July 1, 2026, as per an agreement that was signed on May 19.

This comes after the Alhind Group signed a landmark agreement with the Indian Missions in the country to provide Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) services for Indian nationals living across the Emirates.

The project was awarded to Alhind following an international tender process jointly conducted by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

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Arun Radhakrishnan, Operations Manager at Alhind, told Khaleej Times that preparations are in the final stages. “All locations have been finalised, recruitment is almost complete and work is underway. Services will begin from July 1.”

More than 15 international companies participated in the bidding process.

Senior diplomats and company representatives attended the signing ceremony. Alhind Group said the new centres will offer technology-enabled and customer-friendly access to key Indian consular services for the UAE’s large Indian expatriate population.

The centres will provide services including passport and visa processing, OCI card services, Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), Surrender Certificates (SC), Global Entry Program (GEP) verification, apostille and certificate attestation, and other consular support services.

The company currently operates 16 offices across the UAE, offering travel, attestation, and related services.

Wider UAE coverage

The network will span major locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, Mussafah, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, along with other strategic areas. The aim is to improve accessibility and ensure faster, more efficient service delivery for Indian nationals across the country.

With over three decades of experience, Alhind Group has grown into one of India’s major travel and services conglomerates, operating more than 130 offices worldwide. Its portfolio spans travel, tourism, foreign exchange, education, attestation and corporate travel management.

The group already runs government-authorised attestation and documentation facilitation centres in major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Lucknow, with approvals from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.