'Aleppo in my heart': UAE's Great Arab Minds winner plans to return home after 45 years

After 45 years of dreaming about returning to Syria, Professor Oussama Khatib, is finally set to revisit his beloved Aleppo. "I left Aleppo many years ago, but it has remained in my heart all these years," said the robotics engineer who was honoured with the Great Arab Minds Award in Dubai on Thursday.

Professor Khatib was one of six winners who were recognised for making extraordinary contributions to humanity and awarded Dh1 million each. They were honoured by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Throughout his years away from Aleppo, Professor Oussama has often found solace in vivid memories of his hometown. He recalls strolling through the bustling streets, "Whenever I meet with my family, we embark on what I call a 'voyage imaginaire,' walking through Aleppo in our minds," he shared.

Born and raised in Aleppo, Professor Khatib graduated from the historic Al-Ma'moun High School, where his academic ambitions flourished. "From a young age, I had a strong desire to learn beyond the standard curriculum," he recalled. This thirst for knowledge propelled him to France, where he pursued engineering and ultimately a doctorate in robotics.

Khatib's groundbreaking contributions to robotics began unexpectedly in Toulouse, where he stumbled into the field while working on a project involving artificial intelligence. "At the time, robotics was not well-known, but I was fortunate to have a professor who saw potential in my ideas," he explained. His pioneering work led to the development of the "potential field method," which has since become a cornerstone in the robotics community.

Throughout his career, Khatib has emphasised the importance of learning from nature. "Research is not just about solving engineering problems; it's about redefining how we view those problems," he noted. This innovative mindset has resulted in over 327 published scientific papers and numerous advancements in robotic technology.

One of his most impressive creations, the Ocean One robot, exemplifies his vision of merging technology with human touch. "We designed Ocean One to explore ocean depths, allowing operators to feel what the robot touches through haptic technology," he explains, highlighting the robot's potential for both underwater exploration and medical applications.

The Great Arab Minds initiative, now in its second edition, seeks to recognise and honour exceptional Arab individuals whose remarkable contributions drive progress and enrich knowledge on both regional and global scales. The initiative encompasses six distinct categories, including medicine, engineering and technology, economics, natural sciences, architecture and design, and literature and arts. Besides Professor Oussama Khatib, artist Dia Al Azzawi was awarded for his impact on literature and the arts; Professor Omar Yaghi for his groundbreaking work in natural sciences; Professor Yasmine Belkaid for her advancements in medicine; engineer Sahel Al-Hiyari for his innovative achievements in architecture and design; and Professor Yacine Aït-Sahalia for his influential contributions to the field of economics. In a recent statement on X, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated Khatib for his achievements, emphasising the significance of his work in the context of Aleppo's rich history. "As Director of the Robotics Laboratory at Stanford University, Professor Khatib has made groundbreaking contributions to robotics engineering," Sheikh Mohammed remarked, underscoring the professor's role in bridging the gap between technology and humanity. As Khatib prepares for his return to Syria, he reflects on the emotional journey that brought him to this moment. "My heart has always been in Aleppo, and now, that imagination will become reality."