Al Qaith season: UAE celebrates its harshest summer heat; here is why

Every summer, as temperatures climb across the UAE, Emiratis speak of 'Al Qaith', the season that once shaped daily life in the desert and on the farm. Long before air conditioning, people tracked Al Qaith not by a calendar, but by the stars.

The Emirates Astronomy Society says the hottest stretch of Qaith, called "Jamrat Al Qaith" or the ember of the heat, begins at dawn on July 3, when the first stars of Gemini appear on the eastern horizon. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the society's chairman, said this is the harshest period of the year across the Arabian Peninsula, bringing hot desert winds called "somoom" and temperatures that can pass 50°C in some areas.

The season follows a set timeline, star by star:

Al Haq'ah rises on July 3

Al Han'ah rises on July 16

Al Mirzam rises on July 29

The season closes around August 11, giving way to a humid final stretch called "Waqat Suhail"

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Why it matters for dates and palm trees

The same heat that makes Al Qaith so intense is also what date farmers rely on. Its arrival is marked by "Tabashir Al Rutab," the ripening of the season's first dates, a tradition marked across the country each year, from community initiatives in Al Hamriyah to farms in Al Ain and Al Dhafra, the UAE's date-growing heartland.

Early varieties like Al Naghal and Al Khatri appear in June, followed by Al Khnizi, Al Khalas and Al Jabri, with the season closing in August with Al Khasab and Al Hilali. The palm is often called the UAE's "mother tree," valued for its fruit and its fronds, which are woven into mats, baskets and shelter. The late UAE Founding Fater, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, championed the tree's cultivation, a legacy still visible in the country's farms today.

Staying safe during Al Qaith

The UAE's midday break pauses outdoor labour daily from 12.30pm to 3pm, running from June 15 to September 15. To alleviate the effects of extreme heat during Al Qaith, doctors advise residents to drink water regularly, avoid direct sun between noon and 4pm, wear light clothing, and never leave children or pets in a parked car, even briefly. Dizziness, fatigue and heavy sweating are early signs of heat exhaustion and mean it is time to cool down and rehydrate.

The heat that once shaped the farming calendar still shapes daily life in the UAE, which is why Al Qaith, for all its history, is taken seriously every year.