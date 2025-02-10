Al Huzaifa Furniture announces spectacular warehouse sale – The ultimate furniture farewell tour

From luxurious sofas to elegant dining sets, beds, rugs, lighting, and much more—Al Huzaifa’s rockstar pieces are up for grabs at unbeatable prices

The Furniture Farewell Tour is back, and it’s bigger than ever! After eight long years, Al Huzaifa Furniture is giving you the chance to snag rockstar furniture pieces at unbelievable prices. With over 20,000 sq ft of retail display, this is your chance to shop timeless designs like never before.

From luxurious sofas to elegant dining sets, beds, rugs, lighting, and much more—Al Huzaifa’s rockstar pieces are up for grabs at unbeatable prices. But hurry, these icons won’t last long! For just two weeks, you can enjoy exclusive discounts on the furniture that’s defined sophistication for generations.

Why You Should Arrive Early

With prices this good, demand will be high! Get there early to explore the best selections and secure your favorite pieces before they’re gone forever. Whether you’re refreshing your living room or adding that perfect accent piece, now’s the time to act.

Only 2 Weeks

This isn’t your average sale. It’s the perfect chance to get such unbelievable discounts on Al Huzaifa’s legendary designs. Don’t miss out—head to Al Quoz, Dubai, from February 7 to 23, and experience the ultimate Furniture Farewell Tour!

Don’t Miss Out

This is the final opportunity to bring home iconic designs at prices you won’t find anywhere else. Al Huzaifa’s legendary collections won’t last long, so make sure you’re part of this historic sale event.

Mark your calendars, head to Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, and make your home even more beautiful with timeless pieces that will last a lifetime.

Here are the details:

Location: Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai.

Dates: February 7 to 23

Time: 1:00pm to 10pm daily

Click here for directions