'We are ready': UAE billionaire proposes Gaza reconstruction plan

UAE billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, chairman of Al Habtoor Group, has written an open letter to US President Donald Trump with a proposal for a Gaza reconstruction plan.

The two year offensive from Israel has rendered the land unrecognisable, and entire cities need to be resurrected during peace time.

To this effect, Al Habtoor has proposed a plan for reconstruction. As Trump landed in Egypt, he published an open letter to the President, showing him how Al Habtoor and the UAE can play a role in the future of Gaza.

'Real, visible, and measurable'

Al Habtoor Group was born out of the UAE in 1970, and now is present in countries around the world, including US and UK.

In a message accompanying the letter, the chairman said that by brokering the peace agreement, Trump has shown that he "believes in peace as a strategic choice", and has given Gaza an opportunity to rise from the ashes of war. He said that his letter shows his appreciation for Trump and his own belief in the UAE as the prime choice for reconstructing the Strip.

"What Gaza needs today is a life project, not slogans, and a will to act, not speeches. We believe that building is the noblest form of peace," he said.

As he addressed the letter to the US President, Al Habtoor said, "We understand that you are considering candidates to lead the Transitional Gaza Authority, which will oversee Gaza's reconstruction and redevelopment once the peace agreement is signed and its structure is defined."

"Allow me to say with conviction that the business houses of the United Arab Emirates are the most capable of assuming this vital responsibility. Our success is not theoretical; it is real, visible, and measurable."

He pointed to Al Habtoor Group's work within the UAE, saying that the Group has always managed to complete complex and ambitious projects with efficiency. For context, the Waldorf Astoria in Palm Jumeirah and the V Hotel are owned and operated by the group. Its portfolio also includes several car brands such as Mitsubishi, Bentley and Bugatti.

Reconstruction plan

Al Habtoor said that the reconstruction of Gaza need not take decades, but can happen in a shorter timeframe through Arab and international cooperation. He proposed a comprehensive plan that outlines a permanent reconstruction, not just temporary aid.

"To this end, I instructed the Engineering Department of Al Habtoor Group to develop a detailed engineering plan, and our Al Habtoor Research Centre to create a practical roadmap for Gaza's revival," he said, adding that the plan has three phases.

1. Building houses

Phase one, as outlined in the letter, was an engineering framework, the first part of which which involved removing debris and clearing the destroyed parts of the Strip to make way for new construction. During this period, temporary housing would be provided for Gaza residents. The phase also included the "provision of electricity, water, sanitation, and temporary medical services." This would be followed by the actual infrastructure projects to construct roads and buildings. The plan for housing units looked like this:

Stage One (0-15 months): 50,000 housing units in 5,000 buildings.

Stage Two (overlapping 6 months): Another 50,000 units.

Stage Three: Another 50,000 units.

This would mean that the completion of this plan would bring 150,000 housing units to Gaza within three years.

2. Jobs for Gazans

Phase two focused on economic strategy, and involved "a plan to establish industrial zones and commercial centres." These are meant to create "hundreds of thousands of jobs".

3. 'Free from political manipulation'

The third and final phase was a management framework, to ensure that the people of Gaza get proper access to resources without "political manipulation or corruption, so that reconstruction serves the people, not competing agendas."

Al Habtoor ended his letter with an impassioned statement of will and readiness.

"We, at the Al Habtoor Group, are ready," he said. "With our unmatched record of transformation, efficiency, and determination, we can rebuild Gaza with speed, dignity, and vision. A rebuilt Gaza can become a model of stability and prosperity for generations to come."

He added that a revised version of the plans would be shared soon as it undergoes updating from his team.