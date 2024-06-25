E-Paper

Al Ain Zoo to close for summer

The tourist attraction will open again in September

Web Desk
Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 9:34 AM

Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 9:51 AM

The Al Ain Zoo will close starting July until the end of August, according to a post on X.

The tourist attraction will be closed for maintenance and construction work, and will open again in September.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Ain Zoo isn't the only tourist attraction in the UAE to close for the season. As the summer season begins in the Emirates, some popular tourist attractions in Dubai have also closed for the season.


Dubai Safari closed its doors on June 2, 2024, with the family-friendly tourist attraction taking to Instagram to announce the last day before the summer.

Residents and tourists were able to enjoy the beautiful features made of flowers at the Dubai Miracle Garden before it closed for the season on June 15.

Al Wasl Plaza, one of Expo City Dubai's most exciting spots to visit had also closed for the season. The surreal water feature is closed in efforts to conserve water and energy.

Web Desk

