Al Ain plants over 5 million flower seedlings every year for colourful roads, parks

Al Ain City Municipality plants more than five million seasonal flower seedlings across the city every year as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance liveability, green coverage and quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

The initiative implemented through dedicated urban beautification contracts spans the city's main roads, key public squares, parks and recreational spaces, with carefully designed decorative planters and green installations that complement Al Ain's street infrastructure and civic facilities.

Speaking on the project, Engineer Salama Shatit Al Dhaheri said the planting programme features 30 species of seasonal flowers, branching into 40 flowering varieties across 20 colour gradients. Each selection is tailored to suit Al Ain's unique environment and climate conditions, ensuring a sustained and vibrant floral display throughout the year's growing seasons.

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"Field teams carry out the work on a regular cycle under an integrated operational plan," Al Dhaheri added. The plan covers soil preparation and quality enhancement for optimal plant growth, site-specific species selection, implementation of best agricultural practices, and the application of modern automated irrigation systems, supported by periodic maintenance to ensure year-round sustainability.

Al Ain City Municipality affirmed that the project forms part of a broader urban beautification strategy built on innovation and agricultural sustainability. The initiative aims to boost the efficiency of green spaces, achieve environmental balance within the city, and deliver integrated services that meet community aspirations cementing Al Ain's standing as a thriving, green destination.