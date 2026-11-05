3 Al Ain parks reopen with pools, heritage trails, sports courts after renovation

Al Ain City Municipality has reopened three public parks spanning more than 141,000 square metres, bringing new sports, leisure and family facilities to residential neighbourhoods across the city.

The parks, Al Maqam, Falaj Hazza and Al Mureijeb, reopened to coincide with Flag Day and follow renovation and development works across all three sites.

Al Maqam Park is the largest at over 71,000 square metres. It offers multi-use and padel courts, a skating track, children’s and fitness areas, an 805-metre walking path, parking for 287 vehicles, and five food truck bays.

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Falaj Hazza Park — covering 31,000 square metres — draws on Al Ain’s heritage through a walking trail inspired by the city’s traditional falaj irrigation system. It includes two children’s play areas, a water play zone, sports facilities, a 675-metre walkway, a mosque, and space for four food trucks.

Al Mureijeb Park is distinguished by its heritage character, with historic forts and swimming pools for both adults and children. The 38,000 square metre site also offers three play areas including a sand zone, multi-use and padel courts, a 340-metre walking path, and a mosque.

The three parks are part of a broader push by the municipality to upgrade public green spaces across Al Ain, which saw several parks including Al Towayya, Ghanima Central and Al Sarooj undergo renovation over the past year.

The reopenings add to a network of 279 parks across Al Ain, comprising 55 public parks and 224 pocket parks embedded in residential neighbourhoods, supported by 138 sports courts, jogging tracks, children’s playgrounds, fitness zones, and facilities for people of determination, according to Al Ain City Municipality.