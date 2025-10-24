Al Ain museum reopens: Ancient artefacts, diplomatic gifts; here's what's inside

The first archaeological museum in Abu Dhabi has once again opened its doors to the public, showcasing more than archaeological artefacts but also telling the story of the UAE civilisation.

Located in Al Ain Oasis listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site, the museum’s location was chosen for its combination of natural beauty and the symbolic strength of Sultan Fort, making it a cultural and educational center to preserve history and heritage for future generations.

The museum was founded by the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in 1969. The first temporary exhibition was held in Sultan Fort to attract visitors as a prelude to the museum’s official opening.

The museum was then officially inaugurated in 1971 by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. At first, it included only two exhibition halls. During excavation campaigns between 1973 and 1977, many archaeological artefacts were discovered, prompting Sheikh Zayed to expand the museum to four halls.

In 2001, a 50-dirham coin was minted to mark the museum’s 30th anniversary, featuring a portrait of Sheikh Zayed on one side and an engraving from the Hili Grand Tomb on the other. Commemorative stamps were also issued in 2003.

In 2011, Al Ain became the first city in the UAE to be inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage List, encompassing 17 cultural sites. In 2018, the museum was closed for restoration and expansion works, during which three archaeological sites were discovered and preserved in their original locations.

Here’s what's inside Al Ain Museum:

Diplomatic gifts

After the establishment of the Union and the museum’s opening in 1971, the late Sheikh Zayed worked to strengthen diplomatic ties with countries around the world and hosted many official delegations. Through these relationships, the museum received a valuable collection of diplomatic gifts.

Among the most notable is a wooden model of the Dome of the Rock, intricately carved and inlaid with colored mother-of-pearl, presented by Prince Hassan bin Talal in 1976 during his visit to the museum. The model symbolises shared appreciation for Islamic heritage and the early cultural relations between the UAE and Jordan.

The museum also houses other diplomatic gifts some presented directly to Sheikh Zayed, who later donated them to the museum, and others given to the museum itself. Among the highlights is a silver plate from the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Egypt, bearing the signature of the late Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Artefacts from over 300,000 years ago

There are artefacts dating back 300,000 years to the Paleolithic era, when people at that time lived in small nomadic groups seeking food. Mountains were essential stops, offering water, plants, and animals as resources for survival.

The tools displayed here are evidence of early human activity in the Al Ain region, especially around Jebel Hafeet and Jebel Munda.

The Iron Age

In this gallery, dating between 2,000 and 10,000 years ago, the artifacts reveal evidence of human settlement, trade exchange, and camel domestication for transport.

Among the most prominent pieces is a black-painted ceramic vessel decorated with leaves and mountain goats, used to store water and food. It was found in Hili tombs, which reflect people’s reverence for the dead, seen in the construction of tombs and monuments such as Hili, Hafeet, and Umm an-Nar.

One artefact indicates trade connections with the Indus Valley Civilisation (modern-day India and Pakistan), where imported and locally made items in reddish desert hues were found showing that Al Ain was not isolated but a vital crossroads of civilizations.

Wadi Suq period

Displayed here are gold ornaments from the Bronze Age, specifically the Wadi Suq period (3,625 to 4,025 years ago)

This era was marked by the shift from large above-ground tombs (like the Hili Grand Tomb of the Umm an-Nar period) to smaller underground tombs such as the Qattara Tomb, where these items were discovered.

A showcased gold necklace depicts two opposing hornless animals believed by scholars to be goats or ibexes though their identity remains uncertain to this day.

Pre-Islamic and late Islamic periods

This gallery features artefacts dating back roughly 300 years, covering both the pre-Islamic and late Islamic periods.

Most exhibits are coins, illustrating the region’s thriving trade and growing connections with other civilisations. One key highlight is the Maria Theresa thaler, widely used in trade for over 200 years. Minted in 1741 during the reign of Austrian Empress Maria Theresa (1740–1780), it remained in circulation long after her death due to its high silver content and quality, making it valuable for trade and jewellery. It continued to be used in the region until 1973, when the UAE dirham was introduced.

The Tower Tomb

The Tower Tomb (over 2,000 years before Islam) was discovered during restoration and expansion works of Al Ain Museum in 2018 and has been preserved in its original location. It is the only tomb dating back to the pre-Islamic period more than 2,000 years ago.

People of that time believed in an afterlife and buried their dead with valuable possessions. Among the key discoveries are a finely crafted small gold piece and a distinctive gypsum item that helped identify the tomb’s nature. Crescent-shaped earrings were also found in a nearby simpler grave the crescent symbolised protection, strength, and femininity at the time.

The gallery’s design is inspired by the form of the tower tomb itself, serving as a symbol of Al Ain’s rich archaeological heritage.

Bridge between past and present

Al Ain Archaeological Museum remains a living testament to the deep roots and rich civilisation of the UAE. It is more than a building filled with ancient relics — it is a bridge between past and present, embodying the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to preserve heritage and national identity.

With its grand reopening in 2025, the museum continues its cultural and educational mission, standing as a beacon of knowledge and pride for generations to come.