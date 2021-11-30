Al Ain: Hundreds participate in cycle rally to raise awareness about diabetes

Sky Views Dubai, the latest attraction from Emaar, comprises an observatory, a glass slide and an adrenaline pumping edge walk experience
Residents from all walks of life took part in a 23-km cycle rally organised in Al Ain City to raise awareness about diabetes.
Emirates International Hospital held the ‘Cyclothon’ in partnership with Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, six cycling clubs: Crank Masters, Active Bike, Al Ain Cyclist, Al Ain MTB, Chain Gang, and UAE U Cycling Club and other community organisations.
The event held at Al Ain Cycling Track was flagged off jointly by Salem Mohammed Balrakkad Al Ameri, a former member of the Federal National Council and Dr Arun Menon, CEO, Emirates International Hospital.
Dr Menon noted the cycle rally was organised to encourage and educate people on the importance of living a healthy life.
“The burden incurred by diabetes and other lifestyle diseases are on the rise. The prevalence of these diseases in the UAE is more compared to other parts of the world. All these lifestyle diseases can be prevented or their onset could be delayed if we maintain a healthy lifestyle.”
Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli, CEO, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, was surprised to find a high turnout from the general public.
“This has been an incredible experience. I was surprised to know the warm response from people. There were people from all walks of life and it is good to see that people are aware of the importance of having a healthy lifestyle. We appreciate the hospital for organising an event with a noble aim.”
This was one of the first community initiatives in Al Ain after Abu Dhabi was declared as Asia’s first ‘bike city’ this month.
