UAE: Bakery shut down after food poisoning case confirmed in Al Ain

The authority stated that the closure will remain in effect until all violations are fully rectified

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 9:12 PM

A bakery has been shut down in Abu Dhabi, the emirate's food safety authority said on Friday.

Al Swaida Modern Bakeries, which holds the commercial licence number CN-1102470, located in Al Mutaredh area of Al Ain has received an administrative closure order from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

The authority said that after a confirmed case of food poisoning which resulted from unsafe practices in handling, preparing, and storing food, the establishment was shut down.

This necessitated immediate action to safeguard consumer health and ensure food safety. The authority stated that the closure will remain in effect until all violations are fully rectified.

The establishment will not be permitted to resume operations until its conditions are comprehensively corrected and full compliance with approved food safety requirements is achieved.

The decision was made due to the establishment’s violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the regulations issued under it, as well as its threat to public health.