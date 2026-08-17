Cash payments on three Ajman bus routes to stop in September, authority announces

Buses on some routes in Ajman will not accept cash payments starting September 17, 2026, the Ajman Transport authority announced on Monday. Only payments via the Masaar Money and bank cards will be available to pay for bus tickets on the Sharjah, Dubai, and Umm Al Quwain bus routes in the emirate.

Masaar Money is the official card to pay for bus rides in Ajman. Passengers can get it from all Ajman Transport Authority branches or approved sales point in the city. It's avilable for free but it has to be topped up.

The Ajman authority further clarified that cash payments at Speed Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre will also stop on September 17 and only electronic payments will be accepted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Cash vs card payments in UAE

A recent report by Visa showed that the UAE's transition to a digital-first payments economy is gathering pace, with mobile and card-based transactions now firmly dominating everyday spending, while cash continues to retreat into a shrinking set of niche uses.

Only 16 per cent of UAE consumers surveyed still use cash for everyday purchases, down from 25 per cent last year. The decline is visible across traditionally cash-heavy segments, including local markets, taxi journeys and bill payments, where usage has dropped by double-digit percentages year on year. The trend points to a structural rather than cyclical shift, as digital options become faster, more reliable and easier to use.

Despite this broad-based move away from cash, the report highlights that cash has not disappeared entirely. Tips remain the single largest use of physical money, with 58 per cent of consumers still paying tips in cash, reflecting social norms and situational convenience.

In June, Dubai's Parkin started to phase out cash payments at parking metres, in a move aligned with the the emirate's Cashless Strategy for 2026.