Ajman to launch building classification starting July 1

The building classification process will be launched in Ajman, starting July 1, by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.
The process will include examining buildings and real estate facilities' compliance with standards and regulations, and will continue over a period of three months.
Omar Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department, affirmed that the criteria to classify buildings, according to international standards and specifications, are ready.
An integrated electronic programme has been developed to classify the buildings and display results directly, and transparently, after the field visits, added Al Muhairi.
This classification will ensure quality of services, and facilitate investors regarding their investment decisions and options related to renting or purchasing any property in the emirate of Ajman.
