Ajman to introduce paid public parking in 3 streets starting November 7

Three streets in Ajman will apply paid parking starting Saturday, November 7, 2026, the emirate's Municipality announced on Wednesday, as part of efforts to improve traffic flow.

Authorities stressed that introducing paid parking in these roads also contributes to improving the quality of life in Ajman and enhancing the services provided to the community.

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Parking in Al Salam, Al Hejen and Sheikh Zayed streets will be subject to fees; the authority notified motorists in three separate advisories, sharing maps of the affected areas. Take a look: