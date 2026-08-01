UAE announces fuel prices: Ajman sets new taxi fare for August 2026

Ajman has set a new taxi fare for August 2026, after the UAE announced a 20-fil hike in rates across fuel types.

The new taxi fare is set at Dh1.93 per kilometre for this month. The emirate announces a change in fare prices every month since national fuel prices fluctuate. Based on the changing fuel rates, Ajman sets a fixed taxi fare each month.

Since the outbreak of the Middle East war on February 28, retail fuel prices in the UAE have been on the rise, jumping more than 60 per cent, before dropping in July.

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The new rates will apply from August 1, 2026, and are as follows: