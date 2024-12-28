Ajman street to be closed for 2 hours on December 29 for Half Marathon

Al-Safiya Street in Ajman will be completely closed on Sunday for two hours for the Ajman Half Marathon, the emirate's police said on Saturday.

The police urged the public to cooperate with it and use alternative routes to ensure the success of the event, as the closure will start at 6am.

It also shared a map of the area that will be off-limits:

Ajman Police/X

Ajman Half Marathon is considered the biggest running event in the emirate. It features running for 21.1km, 10km, 5km and 2.8km distances.