Ajman says situation in control, precautionary measures taken to ensure public safety
The emirate said relevant authorities are continuously and round-the-clock monitoring the conditions
- PUBLISHED: Sat 28 Feb 2026, 3:48 PM
[Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog as Israel and US attack Iran]
The Ajman Media office has issued a statement assuring the public that the current situation is completely under control, and the relevant authorities are continuously and round-the-clock monitoring the conditions.
Recommended For You
All necessary precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure public safety, they said.
The statement came amid escalating regional tensions amid ongoing US, Israeli attacks on Iran.